Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years.

NWN opened at $54.40 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at $581,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,397 shares of company stock worth $261,156 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

