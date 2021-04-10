NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $657.88 Million

Analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to post $657.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $654.50 million and the highest is $661.25 million. NortonLifeLock posted sales of $610.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.93 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.