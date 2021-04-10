Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.90 ($0.10). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.45 ($0.11), with a volume of 22,018 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.12. The firm has a market cap of £15.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

