Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings. Novanta reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOVT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.81. 45,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,216. Novanta has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.12 and a 200-day moving average of $123.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.08 and a beta of 1.09.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

