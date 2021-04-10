Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $24,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,355,000 after purchasing an additional 206,284 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167,573 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $70.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

