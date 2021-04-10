Novo (NOVO) Price Up 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

Novo (CURRENCY:NOVO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Novo has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $978.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novo coin can now be bought for $19.18 or 0.00032130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Novo has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00295167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.51 or 0.00742977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,735.60 or 1.00071189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.35 or 0.00759471 BTC.

About Novo

Novo’s total supply is 124,351 coins and its circulating supply is 65,082 coins. Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com . The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency . Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

