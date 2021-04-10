NPCoin (NPC) Market Cap Reaches $175,689.89

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. NPCoin has a market cap of $175,689.89 and $24.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003472 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @npcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

