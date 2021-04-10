NPCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $105.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. NPCoin has a total market cap of $174,840.39 and approximately $105.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003404 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @npcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

