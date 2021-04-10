Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Cap Reaches $54.22 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $54.22 million and $2.55 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

