NuCypher (NU) Achieves Market Cap of $234.53 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $234.53 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00053139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.00616879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00031193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00036959 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,147,921,079 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.