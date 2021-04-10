Nuggets (NUG) Price Reaches $0.0022

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $1,045.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 72.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00297542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $454.77 or 0.00752265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,717.76 or 0.98783197 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.18 or 0.00713247 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.