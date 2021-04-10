NULS (NULS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $121.75 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $144.32 million and $121.75 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NULS has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00067982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00290809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.67 or 0.00735476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,846.11 or 1.00864839 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.97 or 0.00759183 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

