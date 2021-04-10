Numeraire Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.91 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $369.25 million and approximately $24.91 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $75.18 or 0.00124827 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00053388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.63 or 0.00615381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00030906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00036568 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,592 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,507 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.