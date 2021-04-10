NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 436.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,574 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,272,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after acquiring an additional 48,099 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter.

NUMG stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.