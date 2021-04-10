NuShares (NSR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, NuShares has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $42.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025378 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 177.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000666 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,856,289,670 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,007,552 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

