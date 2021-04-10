Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,918 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Silgan worth $16,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 23.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.11 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

