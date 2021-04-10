Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,763 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of The Howard Hughes worth $16,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $99.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.