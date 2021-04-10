Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,911 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Toll Brothers worth $16,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $58,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 881,297 shares of company stock worth $48,450,549. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Argus lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

