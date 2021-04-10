Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,819 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Cubic worth $16,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 182.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.38. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -575.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

