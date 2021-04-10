Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Owens & Minor worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,447 shares of company stock worth $1,984,139 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

