Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Ambarella worth $15,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $103.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.23. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.