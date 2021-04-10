Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 319.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,155.65 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $752.10 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,170.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,018.56. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.58.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.