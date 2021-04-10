Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of EVERTEC worth $16,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,239,000 after acquiring an additional 333,086 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,565 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.