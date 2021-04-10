Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 212,949 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 214.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,949 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sanofi by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after acquiring an additional 631,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after acquiring an additional 314,656 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after acquiring an additional 178,816 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.