Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 43,578 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $15,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,286,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $5,016,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $47.91 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

