Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 5,542 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of FOX worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $36.08 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

