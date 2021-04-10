Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of EnPro Industries worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,779,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,514,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 128,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NPO opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average of $73.90. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

