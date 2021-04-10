Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Proto Labs worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average of $151.42.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.