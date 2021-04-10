Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

APLS opened at $41.56 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $207,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,645.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $116,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,431,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,350 shares of company stock worth $1,167,416. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.