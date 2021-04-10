Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of OGE Energy worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OGE Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of OGE opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $35.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

