Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,185 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Addus HomeCare worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $72.72 and a 12 month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

