Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $156.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

