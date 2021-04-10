Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Evolent Health worth $15,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,516,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 628,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 95,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

