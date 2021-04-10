Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of American Equity Investment Life worth $15,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

AEL opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

