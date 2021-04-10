Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.99 Million Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,817,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,635 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,020,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,802 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,154,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,451 shares in the last quarter.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

NYSE DRH opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

