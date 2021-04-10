Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038,531 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Afya worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Afya by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Afya by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,994,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Afya by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Afya by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 288,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Afya by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.29. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

