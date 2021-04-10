Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.35 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,208 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RHP opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

