Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.37 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Unum Group worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after buying an additional 7,465,113 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after buying an additional 246,624 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,163,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1,458.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 133,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

