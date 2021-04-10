Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.45 Million Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Mimecast worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Mimecast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $772,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,155,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 168.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $59.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

