Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.51 Million Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295,833 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Colfax worth $15,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Colfax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Colfax by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFX stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -868.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFX. Barclays lowered Colfax from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

