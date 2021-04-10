Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.55 Million Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,145 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Hancock Whitney worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $13,995,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 248,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 454,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 190,483 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

