Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.69 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

