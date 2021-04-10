Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 276,295 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

FFBC stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

