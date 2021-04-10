Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.26 Million Stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.17% of Intersect ENT worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

