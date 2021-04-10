Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.38 Million Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Blackbaud worth $16,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 28.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

BLKB stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 153.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

