Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.49 Million Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $16,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

