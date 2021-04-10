Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,293 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Bruker worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,616,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bruker by 1,046.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 85,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,002,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bruker by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $69.92.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.