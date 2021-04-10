Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Albany International worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,898,000 after buying an additional 219,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,333,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,743,000 after buying an additional 61,514 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of AIN opened at $86.66 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

