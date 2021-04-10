Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,041 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of FibroGen worth $16,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

FGEN opened at $18.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

