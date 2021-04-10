Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,610,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ING. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

